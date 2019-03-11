AI System Predicts High-demand Locations for Seoul Taxis

SEOUL, Mar. 11 (Korea Bizwire) — Artificial intelligence (AI) technology will be introduced to conduct a real-time estimation of the locations with the highest demands for cabs in Seoul.

Seoul Metropolitan Government announced that an AI taxi system test driven last November on 380 taxis showed 97.2 percent accuracy in predicting locations with high demand for cabs.

Some companies saw as much as a 21 percent increase in customers.

The system divides the city into 100m x 100m squares to predict demand for taxis by taking into consideration weather, population, and other factors.

Based on the results, Seoul plans to roll out the system for all taxis in the city.

Kevin Lee (kevinlee@koreabizwire.com)