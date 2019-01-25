Fine Dust-filtering Ventilators to Become Mandatory in All New Buildings in Seoul

SEOUL, Jan. 25 (Korea Bizwire) – Starting next month, all new buildings in Seoul will be obliged to have ventilators that can filter 95 percent of fine dust.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced the new design standards for buildings that require the installation of air purifying ventilators and other devices.

The new standards will be applied to all new and renovated buildings with floor space larger than 500㎡ being registered with local authorities after February 24.

The new standards stipulate that buildings should be equipped with ventilators that can filter 95 percent of fine dust between 1.6 and 2.3㎛ in diameter.

Dust less than 10㎛ in diameter is classified as fine dust, while ultrafine dust is defined as being smaller than 2.5㎛.

It will also become mandatory for new buildings to make use of eco-friendly condensing boilers which can reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide, a major source of fine dust, as much as 77 percent compared to other types of boilers.

“The aim is to ensure a safe indoor environment by minimizing the inflow of fine dust into buildings,” said Seoul city officials.

The new standards also stipulate that residential complexes with more than thirty households, and non-residential buildings with floor space larger than 3,000㎡ should install solar panels that can generate enough electricity to cover 5 percent of the total energy requirements.

H. M. Kang (hmkang@koreabizwire.com)