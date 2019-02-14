‘Pet Plants’ for 6,000 Seniors Living Alone in Seoul

SEOUL, Feb. 14 (Korea Bizwire) — The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced on Wednesday that it plans to deliver ‘pet plants’ to 6,000 seniors who are over 65 years old, living alone, and in the lower income tier.

Since 2017, the city has been providing ivy, spearflower, and robust rubber trees to prevent solitary deaths and depression among seniors living alone.

After the plants are delivered, horticultural therapists and local authorities visit the seniors periodically to help them take care of the plants, as well as prevent seniors from being socially isolated.

In a study conducted last year, more than 90 percent of the seniors said the plants have helped them overcome depression and loneliness.

Image Credit: Seoul Metropolitan Government / photonews@koreabizwire.com